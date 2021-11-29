First modern eye clinic launched in Nzara County

By Baraka John

A modern eye clinic over the weekend has officially inaugurated in Nzara County of Western Equatoria State to provide comprehensive eye care and avoid blindness among communities.

The eye clinic was constructed by the Catholic Diocese of Tambura Yambio with financial support of the government of Germany.

Addressing the government dignitaries and Nzara County Community at the opening of the eye clinic, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura His Lordship Barani Edwardo Hiiboro Kussala, said the aim of the clinic is to deliver excellence services in eye care not only for the community of Western Equatoria but for the entire Country.

“This clinic will help our community a lot, especial people who have no money to travel outside the state or the Country to seek for a better eye care. So we have the center already with us to solve our eye problems,” said Bishop.

He said the facility would improve the eyes complications in our communities of Western Equatoria and South Sudan at large.

Meanwhile, Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol said the Country has insufficient eye clinics which is forcing many South Sudanese to travel out the Country seeking for the eye services as few are overwhelmed by number of patients seeking eye care on daily basis.

Abdelbagi applauded the Catholic Diocese of Yambio for the great initiative towards the health of the people of South Sudan and promised his office support to work closely with the new eye clinic to ensure eye care is delivered to the public.

“My office is ready to support this center to offer quality eye services to our population in South Sudan; this center will not only benefit people of Western Equatoria alone, but the entire Country. Instead for South Sudanese to travel to Nairobi and Khartoum, but now the modern equipped eye clinic in Nzara is the answer to people with eye issues in the Country,” Akol said.

At the same time, Atoromba Pelli, a local journalist working for Anisa radio station in Yambio, warmly welcomed the opening of the center saying his father has been suffering from sight issues for so long and he was unable to take outside the Country due to financial constrain.

“Am really very glad that my father can now get medical attention to his eye problems, I had no money to cater for his transportation, feeding and accommodation outside the state. Some of tips to avoid eye sight problem include, eat more green vegetables, yellow and red fruits in diet, don’t smoke, because smoking is a risk factor for cataracts, optic nerve damage and macular degeneration, use protective goggles during hazardous work, look away from computer screen: rest your eyes every 20 minutes, look feet away for 20 second and maintain proper hygiene: Wash your hands properly before rubbing your eyes or even touching your eyes,” Pelli stated.