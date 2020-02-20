Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 9:30 AM

In line with the Government of South Sudan (GoSS) commitment to continue the dialogue with development stakeholders, the Ministry of Finance and Planning (MoFP) is planning the first high-level Government-Partners’ meeting of 2020. The government of Norway has committed to supporting the R-TGONU to enhance governance and economic management in the implementation of the R-ARCSS. Through the Governance & Economic Management Support (GEMS) Project funded by Norway, UNDP is supporting MoFP to reactivate and strengthen planning aid and coordination functions. This support has been critical in convening the high-level Government-partners’ meeting.

The meeting will focus on the reactivation of key government-partner coordination forums to improve development effectiveness and to ensure that the contributions of key stakeholders to the development process in South Sudan are optimized, as well as haring information on crucial national processes and priorities.

The meeting will further provide an opportunity to discuss:

Ongoing and planned PFM reforms

Updates on budget execution and planning

Review and re-alignment of the National Development Strategy

Status of the economy and economic outlook for 2020

What: High-level Government-Partners’ meeting of 2020

When:Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 9:30 AM

Where:Palm Africa Hotel – Juba

Who:

Government Ministers, Heads of Agencies & Commissions

Ambassadors & Heads of Cooperation

United Nations

Civil Society Actors

Private Sector Actors

For more information, Contact: media.ss@undp.org) Tel: 0921249658