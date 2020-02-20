jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 20th, 2020
HomeNewsFirst High-level Government-Partners’ Meeting of 2020
News

First High-level Government-Partners’ Meeting of 2020

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 9:30 AM

In line with the Government of South Sudan (GoSS) commitment to continue the dialogue with development stakeholders, the Ministry of Finance and Planning (MoFP) is planning the first high-level Government-Partners’ meeting of 2020. The government of Norway has committed to supporting the R-TGONU to enhance governance and economic management in the implementation of the R-ARCSS. Through the Governance & Economic Management Support (GEMS) Project funded by Norway, UNDP is supporting MoFP to reactivate and strengthen planning aid and coordination functions. This support has been critical in convening the high-level Government-partners’ meeting.

The meeting will focus on the reactivation of key government-partner coordination forums to improve development effectiveness and to ensure that the contributions of key stakeholders to the development process in South Sudan are optimized, as well as haring information on crucial national processes and priorities.

The meeting will further provide an opportunity to discuss:

  • Ongoing and planned PFM reforms
  • Updates on budget execution and planning
  • Review and re-alignment of the National Development Strategy
  • Status of the economy and economic outlook for 2020

What: High-level Government-Partners’ meeting of 2020

When:Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 9:30 AM

Where:Palm Africa Hotel – Juba

Who:

  • Government Ministers, Heads of Agencies & Commissions
  • Ambassadors & Heads of Cooperation
  • United Nations
  • Civil Society Actors
  • Private Sector Actors

For more information, Contact: media.ss@undp.org) Tel: 0921249658

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

GROUPS Meet AU delegation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Mandela Nelson A team of 15 members from the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Committee who arrived in the Country on Tuesday had a busy schedule as they met eight groups who are key players in the peace process and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity. The team that comprised of permanent representatives, ambassadors from their respective countries at the AU headquarters met with civil society groups and later met opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar for almost one and half hours in which  the discussions...
error: Content is protected !!