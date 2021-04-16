First hearing of murdered Headteacher commences

By Hassan Arun

The first hearing of the killed headteacher of Excel International Secondary School started on Wednesday in Yei River County Central Equatoria State.

The late Gofin Afimani was allegedly murdered on 23rd November 2020 by his workmate.

Speaking to Radio Easter in an interview on Thursday, Maj general Yoasa Lujang Kamba, Yei police commissioner described the killing of the head teacher as shocking because it was done in the town.

He believed that failure to apprehend the culprit was going to contribute to political tension which may create bad relationship between Uganda and South Sudan.

Lujang applauded the efforts of the police for arresting the culprits.

“The killing of the headmaster was something shocking to the people because it happened in the town and if police failure to apprehend the culprit, it will lead to the failure of the security apparatus but the security organs were vigilant and were able to arrest the culprit within the same time,” Police Commissioner said.

The police commissioner cited that after the arrest of the culprit, a murder case under section 206 of South Sudan panel Court was opened against him in which investigation proved that he committed the act.

Maj. Gen. Kamba added that after investigation was accomplished, the culprit denied in the court the killing of his workmate but police had concrete evidence that made him acknowledgedthe crime.

“We brought him and opened a case of murder under section 206 of the South Sudan panel Act 2008.During the investigation, the culprit admitted that he committed the act.When investigation was accomplished, he denied in the presence of the judge that he is not responsible for the killing of the headmaster but on the second trial, he admitted the offence,”he said.

He further said that the murder case will take long for the judge to pronounce the final judgement.

“A murder case will even take couple of days, weeks months, or years for the Judge to find out clear evidence because such cases may involve so many people. I am sure he is in a safe legal facility until the final day of his case hiring,” Commissioner said.