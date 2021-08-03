First female speaker in the country takes oath

By Nema Juma

The first female speaker in the history of South Sudan Jemma Nunu Kumba yesterday appreciated the President for recognizing women by giving them a chance to exercise their rights.

Speaking during the swearing in, the speaker said that the appointment was an honour and was not for her alone but for all women in the country.

“This indicates that following his pledge to empower women President Salva Kiir Mayardit is now putting us at parity with our male compatriots in top management of the country’s affairs,” she said.

She stated that accounting for 60% of the country’s population, women constituted high number which could be ignore or marginalized.

Earlier the Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakaniwelcomed SPLM for appointing a female member to the influential leadership of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

CEPO urged the appointed women leaders to the legislature to establish influential women parliamentary caucus.