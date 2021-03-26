First Covid-19 vaccine finally arrives Juba

By James Atem Kuir

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the country by the global vaccine sharing scheme or COVAX finally arrived in Juba yesterday.

The 132,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute (SII) in India arrived on a special chartered plane from Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday morning.

The consignment was received by somesenior government officials including the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut GatluakManime, Elizabeth AchueiYol andhead of donor community Manuel Mullen the German ambassador to the country.

Ambassador S.D Moorthy, the Indian ambassador to South Sudanand HamedaLasseko theUNICEF country representative as well as other heads of diplomatic missions and UN agencies in the country also received the vaccine.

Addressing the media shortly after the vaccine consignment was unloaded, the Minister of Health remarked that: “The COVID-19 vaccine will help us protect our population against COVID-19 infections and prepare for a return to a normal life.

“We are grateful to all partners for their support in facilitating the arrival of the vaccines in our country,” Minster Achueisaid at Juba International Airport yesterday.

The batch also contained 132,500 syringes and 1,325 safety boxes for the safe disposal of syringes.

The shipment is part of 864000 doses allocated to the country under COVAX facility and the remaining doses are expected to be shifted to the country in six months to come.

“The vaccine will complement, not replace, proven public health measures such as wearing masks, physical distancing, ventilation, and hand hygiene, along with robust programs to test, trace, isolate, and treat,” said Dr. Fabian Ndenzako, the World Health Organization’s representative in the country.

Ambassador Manuel Mullen, the German ambassador to South Sudan who spoke on behalf of the donor community says the delivery of the COVAX sponsored vaccine signifies the solidarity between the developing countries and donor countries for humanity.

“And today we can witness the solidarity of donor countries with developing countries. And especially the solidarity between the International Community with South Sudan,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first recipients of the immune strengthening drugs will be frontline healthcare workers, persons with underlying health risks and those aged 60 years and above among other groups.

South Sudan initially applied for 2.4 million doses to vaccinate20% of the country population against the deadly disease.

The cumulative caseload as of March 24th, only fell short of 3 to beat 10,000 mark after the government recorded 28 new cases over the past two days.

The cumulative death toll remained at 107 according to the daily report released between Wednesday and Thursday.