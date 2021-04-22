Firm loses over 600 hectors of teak plantation

By Baraka John

Equatoria Teak Company operating in Nzara County said it has lost over 600 hectors of Teak plantation through the wild fire which occurred early last month.

The Company is appealing to the state government to set guidelines to control communities against unnecessary setting of fire to prevent loss of resources.

This is according to Mr. Iyen William Peterson the Managing Director of Equatoria teak company. He said the destruction caused by the fire on the Teak tress was amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars that would have greatly help improve the infrastructures of the community in the area.

“The reason was the locals hunting for animals, setting fire anyhow at bushes not knowing how far the fire could go.We are growing trees and the government should take responsibility to protect the forest,” he said.

Equatoria Teak Company provides sustainable forestry services designed to offer planting and sustainable harvesting services.

The company’s services include; plantation services of teak and produces a range of teak products such as skimmed logs, rough sawn squares, solid flooring and decking, enabling regional and international markets to get fine grain, high density, well-coloured timber that is suitable for multiple applications.

Equatoria Teak Company signed a concessional agreement with then government of Southern Sudan 2006 to manage teak forests in Nzara County for 32 years with the aim to build schools, hospitals and drill bore-holes for the community in the areas.

Reacting to the burning of the Teak trees during a field visit to the side on Monday, the deputy governor of Western Equatoria State Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko condemned the act by the community saying it was thenthe responsibility of the state government to sensitize the community and chiefs on danger of setting fire on bushes. The deputy governor warned community against unnecessary setting of fire to avoid destruction of resources.

“What I saw today is just amazing, we have enough resources, the teak plantation can even generate more revenue than that of oil revenue, all we need to do jointly is protect this source of income to help our community and the state at large,” Gaaniko added

Currently there are more than 100,000 hectors of teak trees plantation in Nzara County managed by Equatoria Teak Company.

The company has created work number of job opportunity for the local youth there as they were employed to pruning and weeding the trees for them grow well.