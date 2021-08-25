jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 25th, 2021
Editorial

FIRM ACTION IS THE SOLUTION TO HIGHWAY BANDITS

Too many talks have been planned and carried out to help curb the increased killings of innocent people by unknown gunmen in a number of roads including the Juba-Nimule Highway. The latest along this highway has resulted in a combined team of security personnel being dispatched to assess the hotspots along the road. Assessing at this time should not be the case since time and again people have died in the hands of bandits. What the security team ought or need to do is to firmly deal with the menace. It is time to apply the act of an eye for an eye without winking and until the situation comes under total control. Both Kenya and Uganda transporters have warned their members to totally boycott entering inside the country and if they do so, it will be at their own peril. One single highway cannot defeat the security organs to control if indeed those terrorizing the public were to be believed to be criminals or bandits without other motives or intentions. It has to be born in mind that there must be enough personnel to deal with the matters on the ground and have normal life back. One can imagine what will happen if both goods from the two sisterly countries, Kenya and Uganda stop being brought in the country where the larger population relies on them for their daily survival. Almost all food items, building materials, fuel and all other important items are sourced from the neighbouring countries. This issue of Nimule and the likes of Kaya roads should not be taken for granted and handled with a glove hands. It must be dealt with by firm and with a no-nonsense approach to bring to an end insecurity threatening parts of the country. Assessment is good for future planning but firm action is needed to set the public free from living with fear every day they wish to travel on these roads.

