FIRED, Central Bank Governor

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has relieved Dier Tong Ngor from the position of the governor of Central Bank of South Sudan and replaced him with Jamal Wani Abdalla.

In a Presidential Decree read on the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Television, Jamal Wani Abdalla who was the first deputy governor has been appointed as governor of Central Bank.

The Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said on Wednesday that the new governor is mandated to stabilize the economy.

It is believed that Jamal has been working at the country’s central bank for some time before being brought in by the decree.

Dier Tong Ngor was appointed on 9th May 2018 replacing Othom Rago Ajak who came to office in January 2017.

Kornelio Koriom Mayiek took over power from Elijah Malok Aleng who served from July 2005 to August 2011.

During the time of Elijah Malok Aleng before South Sudan got its independence, the South Sudanese pounds had high value in the region.

Depreciation of the South Sudanese pounds started immediately in 2013 when war broke out in Juba city and since then till now nothing much has changed.

Central Bank maintains its headquarters in the city of Juba with branches in towns of Wau, Yei and Malakal.

According to the international monetary reports, South Sudan’s GDP will expand at 8.1% in 2019/2020 financial year from 3.4% in 2018/2019.