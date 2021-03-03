Fire razes houses to ashes

By: Baraka John

Fire outbreak has destroyed over 10 houses in Sakure Payam of Nzara County, Western Equatoria State on Monday.

Mr. Gimigu, an eye witness said more than 10 houses got burnt to ashes with no casualties.

“The fire even burnt the house of the payam administrator and a motor bike belonging to the payam administrator. A lab technician at Sakure PHC also lost his entire properties because the fire broke when he was at work. The fire came from far distance; it reached Sakure at 11 AM. We don’t know who set the fire,”Mr. Gimigu said.

He said some soldiers in the area rescued some houses while on fire using water to put off the flame.

Mr Mbikoyesu Tartizio Khamis theExecutive Chief of Sakure payam told Juba Monitorthat, the flame damaged property including money.

“Some people come here, buy pieces of land and leave it bushy within the community and this causes threat, because of that the fire was able to destroy the houses,”Mr. Kamis said.

Col. Henry Malish Louis, the Director of Fire Brigade in the State, said in the last five days fire has burnt more than 100 houses in three Counties of Maridi, Nzara and Yambio.

He said there is need to create awareness for thecommunity to know how to protect their surrounding against wild fire and unnecessary setting of fire on bushes.

The Director advisedthe community to be conscious of throwing remnants of smock into dry bushes to avoid fire outbreak.

Several phone calls to the office of Nzara CountyExecutive Director and County RRC for comment were not successful.

Last week hundreds of people were left homeless after losing their houses in fire outbreak set by men who were cleaning grounds for plantation along stream.

John HezekiahExecutive Director at Maridi County saidMonguo and Mbroko payams are areas badly affected by the fire.

Mr. Hezekia said the two men who set the fire in Maridi two weeks ago were arrested and remanded at police custody awaiting investigation.