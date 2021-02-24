Fire razes down goods worth over 200,000 dollars

By John Agok

About ten shops have been razed down by a blaze triggered by suspected firebombers in Jebel Market Tuesday morning.

According to the owners of the burnt shops, the fire started at 4:50 am and continued until 6:00 am before the firefighters arrive to put out the blaze.

The shop owners complained that the fire brigades arrived at the scene after the fire had consumed over ten shops.

According to a trader Hassan Madin Ali, the scene registered losses worth over two thousand dollars after over ten shops were burnt.

He narrated that the fire was triggered by unknown person at around 10:00 pm in the evening and caught an electrical pole that spread to other sides of our shops and now destroyed all our commodities worth over two hundred thousand dollars.

Ali, one of the owners of five shops said that, “one police man came late and found out that the fire had already caught the shop,” he added.

Meanwhile Isam Raba, also a trader who started his business in Jebel since 2005 said he got losses of over thousands dollars including his capital.

“I am urging government to look into the issue of fire brigades to arrive in time and avoid such destruction. We expect such thing in the whole world to have such incidences but fire brigades save in time,” he said.

I appeal to the traders’ union officials since they came to the scene to witness what happened and we are looking forward for positive results to hear from them.

However Michael Kwacjok from fire brigade said that, they were informed late and they arrived at 6:00 am in the Morning.

“I am appealing to the public that, they should call us early so we save their properties in time,” he said.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is yet to find out who triggered the fire before it reached all places.

This is the second time for fire to raze down properties in Jebel Market.