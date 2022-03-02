Fire outbreaks in Nyakuron East

By Fatuma Asha Ali

More than eight houses were reportedly burned in Nyakuron east block one on Monday night leaving no injuries but losses of properties.

According to an eye witness Mr. Francis Andugu, who is a neighbor,told the juba monitor yesterday that, at about half past ten at night a neighbor’s house caught fire and smoke was seriously coming out.

He added that when they ran to see what was really going on only to find out that the neighbor left a burning candle inside in the room and went out.

“It started like something small but later on it turned bigger the fire crossed to my compound and burnt down my houses,

I have eight houses that got burned and also my other neighbor houses also got burned of which am ignorant about the number and we thank God that people managed to rescue us by helping to put off the fire and also the fire Brigade came later on.’’ Francis narrated

Furthermore, Francis concluded that, the things he lost in the incident are the bike that was given to him from his workplace. ‘’I lost many things including my bike that was given to me from my workplace I lost all my home properties my five water drums got burn.’’

Gift Abdallah, one of the victims expressed his heartache that, the fire started at night and my house burnt with all my things I was battling in between rescuing my bike and my money was difficult for me until i had lost all the money since it was too late and the fire is consuming the house but I managed to rescue my bike.

‘’now that I have lost everything I do not really know what to say and where to start from am so confused.’’ Gift said

Francis Dimitri Martin the sultan of Nyakuron one-quarter council said that on Monday the same day the incident occurred he got a phone call explaining to him that there is a fire outbreak. ‘’what happen on Monday is that someone called my phone informing me about the fire outbreak in the area so I personally came to see what is on ground one of my friend called the brigade when it was too late all houses were burnt.’’

Martin said that this is not the first time of outbreaks in Nyakuron.‘’this is not the first time of fire outbreaks in Nyakuron East two weeksago there was fire case about four plots got burnt down and this one also is four plots the truth is that we cannot avoid fire breakout it always happens but what happens in my area is lack of spacing houses so when one house catches fire, it always leads to huge number of other houses getting burnt.’

‘’I urged the communities to at least do spacing when constructing houses so that it will reduce such loses.’’ Martin concluded