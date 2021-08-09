jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 9th, 2021
Editorial

FIND MEANS OF CONTROLLING FLOOD IN PRONE AREAS

It is not in the interests of anyone to be hearing year in year out that so many people have been displaced by flood. It is almost becoming common to expect such reports. The government ought to have a firm stand in controlling the menace in the already identified areas which are prone to flood whenever it rains. This does not mean the preparedness should be left to the authorities alone without the participation of the local population. It has to be collectively approached and the people must assist in coming out in dry areas before heavy rains caused havoc. Current reports that over 3,00 people from 612 households in Pigi County of Jonglei have been left homeless due to flood should be eye opener to others that because it is important to cooperate with the government to come to safety in good time. That crops and homes have been destroyed by the torrential flood may be not new but its occurrence time and again need a once and for all solution that would remedy to the affected population. It seems like some people are taking advantage of the situation to lobby for humanitarian assistance that sometime do not reach the intended recipients but used for personal gain. There should be no money business when it comes to humanitarian assistance that must be properly channeled and used for the cause the items have been contributed or donated for. The issue of personal glory being applied by some service providers or public servants must come to an end. Above all a lasting solution should be found and put in place to protect the people against the flood. People should equally play their part by not waiting until the situation is out of hand. They should seek remedy when they are still safe from the maybe marauding flood caused by heavy rains.

