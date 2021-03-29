Finance secretary of the National youth Union resigns

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The South Sudan National Youth Union secretary for finance has resigned citing several reasons related to mismanagement of resources by the Chairperson and his team.

The cause of her resignation is that the chairperson of the Union Gola Boyoi took the bank Check from her controlling other finances so from their she had no option, however the spokesperson of the union dismissed the allegation.



Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Finance secretary ofSouth Sudan National Youth Union,Joy Mori Oliver confirmed her resignation from her position due to mismanagement of the resources in the office.

“I gave my resignation letter to the chairperson of the council,” she said.

I first posted my resignation on the social media simply to aware my fellow South Sudanese youths about my bold decision of resigning from the National Youth Union office,” he added.

She revealed that the Chairperson of the Union is the one keeping bank check, a job which is supposed to be mine as financesecretary.

“I have been telling them to give me back my responsibilities as secretary of finance but they refused therefore I decided to resign in order to escape being part of mismanagement of the office resources,” she added.

“I left them behind such that they will do what ever thing they want without me being part of their mess,” she said.

Ms. Joy narrated that the National youth unionoffice is divided into many groups based on friendship, region and even tribe with different interests apart from the common interest of the youths.

“We usually say that our uncles (elders) are the one destroying this country but now we are joining them and becoming more destructive than them,”Ms. Joysaid.

Iam just giving this information to the youths of South Sudan such that tomorrow the national youth office may claim to have removed me from my position, hiding the fact that I voluntarily resigned,” she explained.

She urged those who have remained in their positions to work hard and reform the officefor the benefit of South Sudan Youths.

She further appealed to the new finance secretary who will replace her later not to get involved in mismanagement of the resources.

However, Tarir Makoi, the spokesperson for South Sudan National Youth Union dismissed the allegation of mismanagement of resources in the National Youth office.

“The Finance secretary has been out of the office for almost eight months,” Makoi said.

Mr. Makoi mentioned that the secretary ofFinance resigned but it was on social media adding that resignation is normal and it is a personal right to resign.

He stated that the Finance secretarydid not give any resignation letter to the office but she posted it on her Facebook page.

According to Tarir Makoi, the finance secretarywas replaced after her resignation.