FINALLY-No more visas

By Mamer Abraham

It is now official that citizens of the two countries, South Sudan and Kenya will not require visas to enter both countries. The free movements come to effect this week with Nairobi making the first move followed by Juba as the two sisterly nation stamp in their commitments as directed by the leadership of both nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan yesterday welcomed the waiving of visa requirements by their Kenyan counterpart. The ministry confirmed that they had equally taken steps to reciprocate the good deed and that Kenyans citizens would also enter South Sudan free of visa requirements.

“Waiving of the visa requirements would be beneficial to citizens of both Kenya and South Sudan who hold valid passports”.

The statement came as an implementation of the directives made at the East African Virtual Summit by both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta favoring visa waiving.

The press on waiver read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on behalf of the R-TGoNU welcomes the statement which is in line with the directives made at the recent East African Community (EAC) Virtual Summit by both President Kiir and President Kenyatta of Kenya in favour of visa waiver.”

The Ministrydirected the Ministry of Interior through the Directorate of Nationality, Immigration and Passports to immediately operationalize the visa waiver.

Earlier this week, the South Sudanese Ambassador to Kenya, Amb. Albino Mathom Ayuel briefed President Kiir in his office highlighting that Kenya had waived visa requirements for South Sudanese citizens entering into Kenya.

“The visa fee has been waivered between South Sudan and Kenya. This is a very good news to the People of South Sudan as people will be moving without paying for visa. Kenyan will also come to South Sudan without paying visa fees,” Amb. Albino Mathom said.

Eelier the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng had promised that immediately the documents were completed by the Directorate of Immigration, Passport and Immigration, the movement would be free.