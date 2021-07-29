jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 29th, 2021
HomeNewsFINALLY-No more visas
News

FINALLY-No more visas

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mamer Abraham

It is now official that citizens of the two countries, South Sudan and Kenya will not require visas to enter both countries. The free movements come to effect this week with Nairobi making the first move followed by Juba as the two sisterly nation stamp in their commitments as directed by the leadership of both nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan yesterday welcomed the waiving of visa requirements by their Kenyan counterpart. The ministry confirmed that they had equally taken steps to reciprocate the good deed and that Kenyans citizens would also enter South Sudan free of visa requirements.

“Waiving of the visa requirements would be beneficial to citizens of both Kenya and South Sudan who hold valid passports”.

The statement came as an implementation of the directives made at the East African Virtual Summit by both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta favoring visa waiving.

The press on waiver read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on behalf of the R-TGoNU welcomes the statement which is in line with the directives made at the recent East African Community (EAC) Virtual Summit by both President Kiir and President Kenyatta of Kenya in favour of visa waiver.”

The Ministrydirected the Ministry of Interior through the Directorate of Nationality, Immigration and Passports to immediately operationalize the visa waiver.

Earlier this week, the South Sudanese Ambassador to Kenya, Amb. Albino Mathom Ayuel briefed President Kiir in his office highlighting that Kenya had waived visa requirements for South Sudanese citizens entering into Kenya.

“The visa fee has been waivered between South Sudan and Kenya. This is a very good news to the People of South Sudan as people will be moving without paying for visa. Kenyan will also come to South Sudan without paying visa fees,” Amb. Albino Mathom said.

Eelier  the  Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs  Deng Dau Deng had promised that immediately the documents were completed by the Directorate of Immigration, Passport and Immigration, the movement would be free.

You Might Also Like

News

National, Council of state members to be sworn in tomorrow.

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The Transitional members of the legislative assembly are to be sworn in tomorrow at the Freedom Hall at 11.00 am according to a notice by the clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong. In the notice brought to the attention of Juba Monitor, said “ the office of the Clerk of  the Transitional National Legislative, RSS hereby announces that , the swearing in of the honourable members of the two houses is scheduled for Friday 30th July 2021 at Freedom Hall at 11.00am” It...
News

State government disputes UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Authorities in Lakes State has categorically disputed a UNMISS reports of killing 13 suspects on fire squad in Lakes state since mid-June 2021, a press release statement issued on Tuesday by UNMISS stated. The caretaker minister of information and communication William Kocji Kerjok Kertim said that the government of Lakes State categorically dismissed UNMISS reports as unfounded and biased. “Lakes State government would want UNMISS to substantiate it reports now and in the future to avoid misleading opinions and maintain a responsible working relationship with the...
error: Content is protected !!