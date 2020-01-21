jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 21st, 2020
News

FINALLY, National dialogue to end in March

By: Martha David

The National Dialogue Steering Committee has set the 16th of March to be the final day for finalizing the National Dialogue as part of the beginning of the peace in the country.

 The Committee’s Co-Chair Angelo Beda said the national dialogue has gone through a lot of process starting from the grassroots to the three regional conferences and in March they are going to conclude it as peace has already come in the country.

“In These conferences we have done a lot to clear and develop our perspective with what went wrong in this country and how can peace and stability be made,” Beda said at a press conference yesterday at the National Constituency Review.

Beda emphasized that the change of the date from December to March was because the formation of the new government of national unity has been extended to February.

He explained that the result of the grass root consultations and three regional conferences plus the secretariat conference will be presented as an agenda of the national conference to the new government.

Beda added that the national conference has been interrupted by floods, and lack of resources, especially in Upper Nile. However, he said the conference can be held if the government is not formed.

The national conference will be attended by international communities and African Union (AU) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and some personalities from around Africa. 

