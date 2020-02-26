Finally Dr. Machar is a free man

By Opio Jackson

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy for South Sudan has set First-Vice President Dr. Riek Machar free and should enjoy the full rights and freedoms of a South Sudanese citizen.

Dr. Ismail Wais said Machar was no longer under house arrest and does not need to seek permission from the regional body to travel.

Addressing a news Conference yesterday, Ambassador Wais said after being sworn in as the FVP Dr. Machar has become a free man.

“He is the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan no matter what existed before, he now enjoys equal rights that every citizen enjoys,” Wais said.

He was first placed under house arrest in South Africa for sometimes then later transferred to Khartoum.

His travel around the region was strictly supervised by the regional bloc and could only travel with permission from the IGAD.

Machar was placed under house arrest at his residence in Khartoum by the IGAD regional bloc since 2016, following the outbreak of violence to limit his role in the conflict.

Machar was sworn in as the First Vice President over the weekend ending the nearly five years of conflict.