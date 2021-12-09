Final verdict of land case of renowned Artist slated for next week

By John Agok

Final court hearing of land dispute between renowned National artists Dup Pur Duop was yesterday concluded with verdict scheduled for 20th December.

The Court verdict between plaintiff Duop Pur Duop and defendant Cosmos Jima who is senior land registrar in Central Equatoria State, will be finally announced on December 20th after the Judge heard last hearing from witness of Mr. Cosmos Jima.

David Mabor was the witness, that has been questioned by plaintiff lawyer Mr. Santo Makuach Deng. Lawyer Makuach Deng told Juba Monitor Newspaper shortly after two parties converge outside court room.

“We are having final hearing from one of the witness today. The judge has scheduled verdict announcement to be on Monday, 20th December”, he said.

Defendant lawyer Mrs. Daina James argued to judge about already slated 17th of her travelling to Khartoum which prompted the decision of judge to change from 17th to 20th December the court verdict announcement.

Duop Pur Duop living resident since 2018 has come to serious contention between him and Cosmos Jima who claimed to have registered the land in his name , a claimed that will determine by court verdict on 20th December .