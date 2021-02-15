jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 16th, 2021
News

Final preparation for Covid-19 vaccination as cases soar

By James Atem Kuir

Officials from the Ministry of Health said that they are finalizing plans for the roll-out of the anticipated AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccines from COVAX facility, amid rising cases of the deadly disease.

In a media briefing at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centeryesterday, Dr. Thuou Ezekiel Loisaid requirements such as the storage facility for vaccine and personnel to administer the vaccine have been arranged.

He added   that with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO) and GAVI )– The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, the country is ready for the roll-out of the vaccine which is expected at the end of February.

“There are technical requirements for us to have the vaccine and the Ministry of health in collaboration with the WHO, the Gaviand UNICEF has worked on that and the work is on progress, we are at advanced stage of completing the preparation. That is why we are comfortably talking now, we are ready to receive the vaccine,” he said.

The Ministry of Health announced last week that South Sudan has been allocated 864,000 doses of the British-based AstraZeneca bythe COVID-19 vaccines Global Access or COVAX- a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

 Meanwhile, 8 new deaths due to complications related the Covid-19 have been recorded in the week running from 7th to 13th February bringing the country death tally to 74.

At least 828 fresh cases of the disease have been confirmed over the same period and 10 people have been admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) under severe conditions with 3 of them under critical condition.

South Sudan now has 5,413 confirmed cases of the disease with 3,769 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The National Taskforce on Covid-19 last week re-imposed a one-month lockdown but risein the number of covid-19 daily cases continue to soar even among top government officials.

Medics continue to urge public to adhere to the preventive measures to help curb the spread of the disease.

