Fighting at Jebel Teiman suburb displaces hundreds

By Bida Elly

Fighting between Mundari sections spread to Juba’s suburb of Jebel Teiman yesterday morning, sending inhabitants fleeing the heavy gunfire that erupted at about 6:00 am.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Baulo, the National Police Spokesperson said hundreds of people living in the surrounding areas of Jebel Dinka, Gurei, Rombur and Lemon Gaba had been displaced to areas toward Juba City.

He said the fighting was an escalation of the ongoing Kworjik Luri violence that erupted between Tali and Kobura sections of Mundari community, stemming from alleged revenge attack last week.

“The cause of the fight is the continuation of what has been happening previously among the Mundari Youth. Our forces on the ground are handling the matter to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” he said.

Last week, Central Equatoria State government expressed dismay at the violence and called on the leadership of the rival communitiesto join efforts with the state government to resolve the conflict.

The fighting already displaced hundreds in Kworjik Luri and surrounding areas since it began last week.