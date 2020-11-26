Fifty S Sudanese refugees in Uganda trained on financial literacy

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Arua

At least 50 South Sudanese refugees have been trained on the financial management to help them on capacity building and how to establish efficient, accountable and transparent financial literacy.

The training was organized by Network of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations in Uganda (NOSSCOU) which is comprised of many organizations operating within the refugee camps.

This training will help them in capacity building and also on how to mobilize and utilize available resources for the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the three days training, the National Coordinator for Network of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations in Uganda (NOSSCOU) Kuol Arol Kuol, said the training will help in establishing strong and effective financial management that stands chances of rescuing the dire need of South Sudanese refugees in the settlements and be able to change their lives for better as core values of being true South Sudanese and patriotic citizens working to better the welfare of the people.

“I call upon all South Sudanese youth to take advantage of opportunities currently available in the refugee settlements by engaging themselves to participate in community service by being creative in the camps because local and international NGOs are willing to offer opportunities that can improve their lives to rethink of promoting peace, unity and above all start building processes of reconciliation and healing among the people of South Sudan,” Arol urged.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Youth Social Advocate Team (YSAT), John Jal strongly advised participants to take training very seriously because it has basic ideals and principles that can promote national unity and cohesion among people of South Sudan regardless of tribes and communities or political regrouping.

However, the representative of female delegates who is also The Organization for Children’s Harmony (TOCH) Uganda’s financial assistant Ayoo Irene Hellen described training as vital for every organization not only Refugee Led Organizations (RLO) but also provide a clear future for women views and their aspirations to be considered based on knowledge.

“After conclusion of this training, we will be able to protect our positions, duties, roles and women’s voices within an organization shall be always taken care of,” said Irene.

She added that women are good leaders but due to bad corporate governance, it is extremely difficult for them to attain higher positions in an organization.