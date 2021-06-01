Fifty doctors trained on Chinese language

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least fifty (50) health care workers have been trained on Mandarin Chinese language at Juba teaching Hospital to enhance verbal communication between South Sudanese doctors and Chinese doctors.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Basoo Matrevor said he is interested in learning Chinese language so as to better understand Chinese medical procedure and medicine.

“It is my pleasure that I am among those who joined Chinese medical teams. There is big change although it has been slow but will help us in future,’

He added that there was great different since they startedMandarin Chinese language because some of them communicated well with Chinese counterparts especially the department of obstetrics and gynecology as well other departments.

Joseph Wani Jada, appreciated the Chinese doctorsfor supporting the training of medical doctors in Mandarin Chinese, in addition to providing medicines and other medical assortments to the main referral hospital.

“Chinese doctorsare doing a lot of things here. I would like to thank the Chinese government for helping us with medicines and now they are going to teach us Chinese language,” Jada said.

He added that Chinese government has been supporting South Sudan in improving health services in Juba Teaching Hospital.

However, the Chinese Medical teams Dr. Ma Tantan said the train health care workers twice a week.

“I believe that for the future, the class will be more and more. Our course is to focus on Chinese language,” Tantan.

Last month, Chinese language has been officially introduced to Juba Teaching Hospital to break up verbal communicationbarriers between South Sudanese doctors and Chinese doctors in Juba Teaching hospital.

In March, the Chinese government signed a development pact with South Sudan for the expansion and modernization of the Juba Teaching Hospital to enhance medical services.