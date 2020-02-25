Fifth Vice President sworn in

By Kidega Livingstone

Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii Akol has been sworn in as the Fifth Vice President on Sunday at the State House.

Vice President Abdelbagi was a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, one of the signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir said during the swearing in ceremony that he was committed to work closely with South Sudan Opposition Alliance for suitable peace and development.

“I want to assure you that I will be working closely with your party for the development of this country. Let us forget the past and open a new chapter. Leave all the difference within and work together for the betterment of this country,” Kiir said in Arabic.

In his part the newly appointed Vice President, Abdelbagi said he would work in the interest of people.

He added that he would work with President Kiir and the colleagues in the presidency for sustainable peace and development.

On Saturday last week vice presidents of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity have took oath of office at the State House (J1).

Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar was sworn into office making his return to the government of South Sudan after he fled the country in renewed violence in July 2016.

The new unity government was brought in through a peace deal signed in September 2018 by government and opposition leaders to end the conflict.

The other vice presidents, Dr. James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai, and Rebecca Nyandeng were also sworn in succession at the same occasion.

According to the Revitalized Peace Agreement, the Transitional Period shall run for thirty-six months. The RTGoNU is expected to hold elections sixty days before the end of the Transitional Period in order to establish a democratically elected government.