Fifth council of ministers on gender meet in Arusha

A five-day meeting of the Sectoral Council Ministers on Gender, Youth, Children, Social Protection and Community Development is currently underway at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha.

The 5th Sectoral Council on Gender, Youth, Children, Social Protection and Community opened on Monday, 7th June, 2021 with the Session of Senior Officials that ended today, Wednesday, 9th June, 2021. The Coordination Committee or Session of Permanent/Principal/Under Secretaries is slated for Thursday, 10th June, 2021 followed by the Session of Ministers/Cabinet Secretaries on Friday, 11th June, 2021.

Among the items on the agenda of the Sectoral Council are consideration of: the Training Manual for Women Cross Border Traders and Service Providers within the EAC; the progress report of the 50 Million African Women Speak Networking Platform Project; Progress in Implementation of the Action Plan of the EAC Youth Policy; the Impact of COVID 19 on Children, and; the Development of the COVID-19 Response, Mitigation and Adaptation Plan for Youth and Children in the EAC.

Other items on the agenda are the: Report of the Study on the Harmonization of Child Laws by East Africa Community Partner States; Report of the Midterm Review of the EAC Child Policy (2016): Status of implementation of the EAC Child Policy in EAC; Development of the Child Friendly Version of the EAC Child Policy and its Facilitators Guide; Implementation of the Policy on Persons with Disabilities and the Persons with Disabilities Bill; Report of the Study on Adolescent and Young People HIV Social Protection Mechanisms in the East African Community, and; Concept Note on the Inclusion of Older Persons in the activities of the Sectoral Council.