FIFA delegation visits South Sudan National stadium

By Lodu William Odiya

A delegation from the FIFA visited the South Sudan National stadium to check on the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation of the stadium.

Speaking to the media yesterday, FIFA Women’s Football Development Manager, Arijana Demirovic said that their visit to south Sudan football association was to pilot the Women Football project that they want to launch in the country.

“We are also visiting the international stadium and the federation headquarters to understand the progress of the national stadium and we are very much looking forward to seeing this stadium being finished to allow both the men and the women national team to compete at home ground”, Demirovic said.

She revealed that they would be launching many projects needed to develop football for both boys and girls including men and women because the completion of the stadium would pave way for such developments which would enable them to represent the country one day in the same stadium.

However, the Chairperson of South Sudan Women’s Football Committee Nyakong Gai welcomed the visit by the FIFA Women’s delegation to inspect the ongoing construction work at Juba National Stadium and recognized FIFA for backing the construction.