FIFA delegate applauds construction of Juba Stadium

By John Agok

The FIFA delegate that equally supervised the recent general elections of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has been touring Juba Stadium over the weekend and applauded the efforts of GS Construction Company.

Mr. Solomon Mudenge the FIFA group leader for development working in Africa /CECAFA was on Friday accompany by SSFA Secretary General Mr. Victor Lawrence Lual to oversee the construction process.

Mudenge applauded the GS Construction Company staff for meeting professional level and knowledge in a bid to complete the project.

“I last visited here in 2018 where everything was stand still and we designed the project for this Stadium,” he said.

He also appreciated government for its support to the project.

“I also thank the government and SSFA for supporting the Stadium construction. I wish to come back soon with high profile FIFA officials in witnessing the first game to be play here,” Mudenge said.

Meanwhile, Victor Lawrence Lual acknowledged the smooth work the engineer team are doing to ensure that, the project meet the international standard.

“We come here to see the smooth work from engineers in ensuring that, the project can meet international standard,” he said.

He admitted that, they did not rush the engineers in their work, but giving time frame to meet the standard required.

“We expect this stadium to meet the standard sothat, the international games can be played here,” he underscored.