FIFA cancels Bright Stars match in Qatar due to COVID-19 cases

By John Agok

FIFA Cancelled the Match between Bright Stars and Jordan

The FIFA yesterday cancelled the preliminary qualification match in FIFA Arab Cup 2021 between Bright Star and Jordan. FIFA deemed South Sudan to have forfeited the 21 June 2021 match.

“Following the confirmation of COVID-19 cases among the South Sudan delegation, the FIFA Bureau for Men’s Senior Tournaments has declared the match scheduled to take place this evening (yesterday) against Jordan as part of the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers a forfeit with a 3:0 win to Jordan.

The decision is based on Article 5.6 of the competition regulations (force Majeure) and take into consideration the need to protect the health of the players and everyone involved in the tournament.

The National team’s hope was marred by consecutive test positive of their players and officials from Covid-19 which disbanded morale to qualify against Jordanian National team in FIFA Arab cup2021 tournament in December.

According to Francis Amin, the president of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) in a twitter revealed that the six players all from the starting lineup of the team tested positive on Sunday.SSFA wishes the team the best as they are waiting for the final result.

The team’s head of delegation, Mr. Mujahid Ali told the media that a team from the Health Ministry in Qatar together with FIFA had relocated the positive players to another hotel for isolation.

“At three o’clock on Monday the delegation from Qatar Ministry of Health and FIFA took the six players to another hotel for isolation and medical attention, but in fact all the players are in good condition,” he said.

Before traveling to Qatar, the team reportedly had tested negative in Juba except for one player who was then dropped.

However, Peter Ngor Deng the Manager of Biolab, a Covid-19 laboratory in Juba said they tested all members of the delegation and only one of them positive.

“We tested all the team members that travelled to Qatar and we found one person positive subjected to isolation and counselling”, he said.

Deng blamed the team for allowing one player by the name Alluka who had tested positive to mingle with players after 72 hours prior to departure for the Middle East assignment.

“What happens is we as a private sector don’t do counseling and the counseling is supposed to be done by the public health after we report the positive person. So for me if one from the team is positive and he was still with the same team after the 72 hours, the rest of the team can be positive because they are still with them together. People should blamed us for that matter,” he explained.

The delegation of 41 members of 23 players and 18 officials arrived in Doha on Friday morning ahead of their game against Jordan to qualify for a place in this year’s FIFA Arab Cup tournament