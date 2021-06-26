Fibre-Optics Djibouti, ideal for regional connectivity

By Elia Joseph Loful-Djibouti

Communication connectivity is a priority for any rapid growth for a country in the 21st-century era. Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, has the privilege to own one of the highest Fibre-Optic cable connectivity call DARE1 (Djibouti Africa Regional Express1). According to Djibouti Telecom Authority, the DARE1 has 12 Terabit per second which is an ideal for East Africa region connectivity and beyond. The system became operational on February 10, 2021 with the intention to explore more market opportunities in Africa and elsewhere. Djibouti is the world’s road for the international cable network in which it hosts about 8 submarine cables network that runs all the way from London passing through its territory propelling to UAE, far East Asia, Africa while two of these are on project cable system.

These includes the following: Seamewe3, EIG, Seacom, Aden Djibouti, Eassy, AAEI, Seamewe5, Australia cable (on project and DARE1).

The system is managed by Djibouti Telecom the only Government telecommunication network, enjoys a monopoly with non-competitor. It is powered by two stations namely;YAC ACLS founded in1984 and HARAMOUS CLS opened in 2017. Currently, DARE1 system has Cable Landing Stations at Mogadishu (Somalia), and Mombasa, Kenya.

The government said its national development plan intends to develop Djibouti as an ‘ICT Hub’ in the region adding that the country was recently selected by AU under the ‘Smart Africa Initiative to the development of the Data Centers for the continent. As such, the country has become the leading investor in major submarine cable systems of the region connecting over 90 countries. Based on its geographical position, Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads of three continents offering the perfect natural gateway to key markets in the world.

The Director for International Business, Djibouti Telecom, M. Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed told Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview that Djibouti is the provider of mobile services communication and international connectivity.

“Djibouti is the sole telecommunication provider, today we provide the mobile international connectivity to the region, we host 8 ideal cables, and we are waiting for 4 more cables in the next three years. Which will total to 12 cables. We have two premises; YAC A CLS the first premise build in 1984 and HARAMOUS Cables premiseswhich is also the newest almost ten years now,”Mr. Mohamed said.

He added that the country handles the worldwide connectivity that makes communication easier and reliable across the globe stressing another new Cable introduced by Djibouti Telecom aims to boost the East Africa region connectivity.

“We have a new cable call, Djibouti Africa Regional Express1 (DARE1). This is the Cable that has been initiated by Djibouti Telecom to connect the region, operational now mainly in Somalia and Kenya. We have also connectivity to Asia; Europe and our objective now is to provide this connectivity to our neighbors. Ethiopia and South Sudan are landlock countries, they can also get this internet connectivity from Djibouti as well as from Kenya,” he explained.

Operational since 1999, Djibouti Telecom is the international carrier with the strongest connectivity in the East African Region.

The DARE1 (Djibouti Africa Regional Express1) is a new submarine system owned by a consortium of East African telecom operators and spearheaded by Djibouti Telecom. Landing across 4 cities the network will cover 5,000km and will have a capacity per wavelength of 100bps.

Director Mohamed said plans are underway so as to extend the connectivity of the new DARE1 cables system to South Sudan in order to empower the internet capacity in the country.

In February 2020, South Sudan government through the Ministry of Information, Telecommunication and Postal signed an MoU with Liquid Technologies as the first company to bring Fibre optics cable through Uganda. According to Liquid Technologies, the first phase of the project was completed in January 2020 which covers 200km Fibre backbone, connecting the country from Nimule border to capital Juba.

South Sudan mobile communication system is run by MTN and Zain networks whereby most of the citizens do complain about their network coverage as well customers services saying the charges are becoming exorbitant to manage. The country’s internet is manipulated by numerous foreign companies with even less reliability.

“We already discuss many plans and even now we have another MoU which is undergoing. Few years back, we wanted to do through satellite but I don’t know what happen, it did not work. But now if Ethiopia connect to South Sudan, they can easily get internet from Djibouti,”Director Ahmed explained.

He further disclosed that despite being the sole provider for compatible connectivity in the region, competition isanother existing setback given so many market players. He however, said thought competition is eminent, Djibouti has more advantages due to its position on the African map.

“You know the first advantage is because of our position, we are just in the Center, we are closed to East Africa region, Middle East, Asia and Europe. All the cables going to Europe and Asia have to pass to Read Sea, so, they use Djibouti as the main gateway,” he stressed.