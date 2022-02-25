Female Students urged to be passionate in their career

By Lodu William Odiya

The Women in Science, technology, engineering, and Mathematics (WiSTEM) has on Wednesday advised the female students from the University of Juba to be passionate in their career in order to achieve their goals.

WiSTEM is a University-wide outreach, recruiting and retention program for pre-college and undergraduate students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields, Sitting within the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement (DDCE) administrative unit.

The program creates an opportunity for mentoring, cross-discipline collaboration, community building, advancing leadership, living-learning communities, career exploration, professional and leadership development and role model engagement.

Speaking during a one day workshop that was organized by the United Kingdom (UK) Embassy on STEM career talk to the female science students at the University of Juba, Mrs. Labina Bongiria Patricia Kenyi, said that the program is under the Chevening alumni and was meant to inspire, empower and mentor the female university students to continue pursuing their courses in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and also share opportunities after finishing their studies.

“One of the opportunities is Chevening scholarship which they can look forward to applying for after finishing their course” she said.

Patricia also urged the female students to be confident and firm in the courses they pursue and make sure they completed their studies.

“They should research about the STEM that they really want and should have passion because having passion is the only way that will guarantee one to choose a certain course”, she added.

In her part, Dr. Eng. Flora Eyoha Severino, who is a Geologist and petroleum engineer at the same time a professor at the University of Juba said that the students should be passionate in the course they were pursuing whether they are in the early or late level of their studies.

“What you are doing now, be passionate about it and then when you finished, there is some challenges that you may not get employment direct but don’t get disappointed and don’t regret what you have done” she added.

She said that there would be a need for electricians to run the energy system and Mechanical engineers who would look after the instruments and the equipment.

“I know some of you are chemical engineers, electrical engineers and others are civil engineers. In all of this industry, we actually employ all the engineers because we have different departments”, she said.