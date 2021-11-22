Female parliamentarians land in Nairobi

By Nema Juma

A delegation of 15 female parliamentarians in the Transitional Revitalized National Legislative Assembly and Council of Sates yesterday safely landed in Nairobi for legislative orientation..

The delegation is being led by the National Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mary Nawai Martin and her undersecretary Kutiyoti James Francis.

The major aim of the visit was to empower the newly female parliamentarians through intensive interactions with their fellow counterparts from Kenya National Legislative assembly and senators. The trip is funded by UNWOMEN in conjunction with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)

Among other major aspects of the visit shall be the discussion on the role of women parliamentarians in transitioning the society from the bandage of violence to peace, implementation of the UNSCR 1325 on women, affirmative deliberation on peace and security, their role in influencing government’s action and decisions to be gender sensitive as well as holding the executive organ in fostering inter-government linkages.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director for CEPO who stood up vocally on the enforcement of the 35% for women said, the exchange learning visit was timely and good for the newly appointed female parliamentarians of South Sudan.

He appreciated the leadership of UNWOMEN in South Sudan for having accepted to carry the initiative.

‘’I appreciate UNWOMEN in South Sudan for having stood firmly in carrying the initiative to fund the going of the women parliamentarians. CEPO will reflect the exchange learning in the next magazine called voice for women issue. The magazine was supported by UNWOMEN South Sudan for making women visibility’’ Edmund said

The delegation was welcomed by the members of South Sudan mission in Kenya.