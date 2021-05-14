jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 14th, 2021
Opinion

Federal system in the context of South Sudan

By: Joshua Jeremiah

The issue of federal governance has appeared again and became a major concern especially among the political elites after the Ministry of Federal Affairs organized a workshop for journalists to disseminate he concept and understanding of system to the fellow citizens.

The step taken by the Ministry to bring journalists together and debate onfederalism and   the possibility of its implementation in the country, isa goodmove since it will allow people to express their opinions and views about this important national agenda.

If we look into the political history of South Sudan when Sudan was one country, the days of struggle  for freedom , the quests for the  federal system  continues to  be the sole demand  of the  southern  politicians during Juba  conference in 1947 or  amid  the roundtable conference   in  1965  at  the time of    multiparty  system  era of what was known by   second democratic experiment period  in Sudan    that   came as a result of  the effort of the Sudanese people   after  the  military dictator general Ibrahim Abboud was ousted  from power  through the popular  October revolution in 1964,   the  struggle until  South Sudanese demands were achieved,  after Addis Ababa agreement South was  granted semi -autonomous region.

Though South Sudan hadbecomeself-governed, peoplediscovered disunity, hatred, injustices, sentiments and divisions because what was uniting the South was the common enemy, policies and sinister plan for forced islamization and Arabizationon the South by varioussuccessive Khartoum based regimes. The united the ranks and files  of the South Sudanese against  the assimilation policies  of the North , it is important to remind our leaders that  the successive Khartoum  political junta rejected South Sudan  demand for federation because according to their views  , federation means separation , this was why several Khartoum  governments were seriously  attempted  and decided to   curb the mutinies  in the South through the military force  in order to silent the  voices  that are  calling for the freedom of our people. Thus, the political wrangling among South Sudan political  elites over power  resulted to kokorathat was successfully exploited by  Khartoum regime and eventually led to the division of South Sudan into three regions  which its effects remained up to date; the secession of South Sudan from the whole Sudan ended the common factor of unity of the South Sudanese  while the previous  hate and injustice sentiments were in place  because  there was no comprehensive political program that was  carefully   designed to  address the issue  of South Sudan   and planted a sense of belonging and relevancy to this great nation.

The robust plan and clear developmental programs such as; construction of the paved roads connecting all parts so thatcitizens could know one another, in addition to economic activities,It will aide fighting and eradicating poverty and enhance socio-economic status of the various communities including the social awareness and political consciousness level of the masses. However, any attemptto implement federal system at this time would be a great threat to the unity and integrity of the South Sudan which is underdeveloped in all aspects. let us remember that abad workman always blames histools because of lack of skills and since  South Sudan is a promising nation, we must work hard and embrace unity among  ourselves and later think about the system of governance, because if we are divided, the fall and disintegration is certain. We must live as one people, one Nation.

