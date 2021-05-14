Federal system in the context of South Sudan

By: Joshua Jeremiah

The issue of federal governance has appeared again and became a major concern especially among the political elites after the Ministry of Federal Affairs organized a workshop for journalists to disseminate he concept and understanding of system to the fellow citizens.

The step taken by the Ministry to bring journalists together and debate onfederalism and the possibility of its implementation in the country, isa goodmove since it will allow people to express their opinions and views about this important national agenda.

If we look into the political history of South Sudan when Sudan was one country, the days of struggle for freedom , the quests for the federal system continues to be the sole demand of the southern politicians during Juba conference in 1947 or amid the roundtable conference in 1965 at the time of multiparty system era of what was known by second democratic experiment period in Sudan that came as a result of the effort of the Sudanese people after the military dictator general Ibrahim Abboud was ousted from power through the popular October revolution in 1964, the struggle until South Sudanese demands were achieved, after Addis Ababa agreement South was granted semi -autonomous region.

Though South Sudan hadbecomeself-governed, peoplediscovered disunity, hatred, injustices, sentiments and divisions because what was uniting the South was the common enemy, policies and sinister plan for forced islamization and Arabizationon the South by varioussuccessive Khartoum based regimes. The united the ranks and files of the South Sudanese against the assimilation policies of the North , it is important to remind our leaders that the successive Khartoum political junta rejected South Sudan demand for federation because according to their views , federation means separation , this was why several Khartoum governments were seriously attempted and decided to curb the mutinies in the South through the military force in order to silent the voices that are calling for the freedom of our people. Thus, the political wrangling among South Sudan political elites over power resulted to kokorathat was successfully exploited by Khartoum regime and eventually led to the division of South Sudan into three regions which its effects remained up to date; the secession of South Sudan from the whole Sudan ended the common factor of unity of the South Sudanese while the previous hate and injustice sentiments were in place because there was no comprehensive political program that was carefully designed to address the issue of South Sudan and planted a sense of belonging and relevancy to this great nation.

The robust plan and clear developmental programs such as; construction of the paved roads connecting all parts so thatcitizens could know one another, in addition to economic activities,It will aide fighting and eradicating poverty and enhance socio-economic status of the various communities including the social awareness and political consciousness level of the masses. However, any attemptto implement federal system at this time would be a great threat to the unity and integrity of the South Sudan which is underdeveloped in all aspects. let us remember that abad workman always blames histools because of lack of skills and since South Sudan is a promising nation, we must work hard and embrace unity among ourselves and later think about the system of governance, because if we are divided, the fall and disintegration is certain. We must live as one people, one Nation.

.