FEAR-As Earthquake hit Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Members of the public were left in fear over minor vibration of magnitude earthquake that struck about six kilometer south of Juba on Saturday night.

A number of people from different residential areas reported that on the Saturday night that an approximately 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the country for almost ten seconds before midnight.

However a geologist in the country confirmed on his tweeter a count that there was a minor earthquake that struck about six kilometers South of Juba last night(Saturday)

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, some Juba residents revealed that the minor vibration of earthquake took place at almost 11 pm.

The Juba-based geophysical researcher Abraham Kur Kuol said the magnitude was approximately 2.0 magnitudes adding that earthquakes seems to be increasingly happening in South Sudan’s capital Juba.

“I think it could be approximately 2.0 magnitudes and this is not the first time such thing has happened in Juba. For the last three years, there have been two such earthquakes in Juba,” Kuol said.

He added that there was no indication that people or properties were affected by the light earthquake.

One of the residents from Gudele, Denis LongonyiMuye, said that he just heard itthis morning.

“I never felt it as I was very busy sleeping,”

Earthquakes of similar magnitudes are increasingly becoming common in Juba, always with no casualties. Most recent it took place on 4 May 2020 when one with 2.9 magnitudes struck parts of the capital.No damages were reported.

