FEAR AND ANXIETY: THE CURRENT STATE OF FORMER STATE GOVERNORS

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

It is not raining but pouring for former state governors, who were stripped of their title after the new dispensation was ushered in. I don’t know whether someone else noticed this comically ironic, hypocritical scenario. These same people who advocated for 32 states before the President caught them unaware, are the same people who thronged media houses with congratulatory messages, perhaps to wow and impress the most senior person in government and one at the helm of power – General Salva Kiir Mayardit, to grant a reappointment. But that seems to be a daunting task. Civil society activists are viciously opposed to the reinstatement of any governor who served in the pre revitalized transitional government. It is not basically because they supported 32 states but the activists argue that there should be room for new faces and fresh ideas, especially for those who have served nearly a decade. So, should the former governors fret over the interceptive opinions from the civil society organizations? After all, they are just opinions, right? But opinions can be effected when they make sense. From the position that encompassed unmatched privileges, former governors are anxiously waiting and doing whatever it takes to win the heart of the President and get reappointed, failure of which could mean a long lasting trap in the state of joblessness. Of course, not all former governors intend to come back, but we are well aware that quite a number of them are lobbying for a return. With the ravaging economic conundrum that knows no previous occupational status, it must be really cold outside the government. In some states, citizens are strongly opposed to seeing their former governors coming back, which means lack of cooperation will be the order of the day if such a person gets reappointed which further limits the chances of one from being reinstalled. It is like spending time around a bogeyman, no comfort. As the nation patiently awaits for the big announcement, which also encompasses the establishment of the cabinet, the peace-oriented President is taking his time as lobbyists relentlessly work to create impression. But what is wrong with letting go of a position like governorship? This is leadership, and leadership with its nature entails relinquishing power to someone else, and there is absolutely nothing bizarre about that. This fact is bitter, however, because leadership means different things to different people. This why fear and anxiety are the current state of the former state governors. Good luck to them with that.