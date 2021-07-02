Fatal accidents soared in Bor town

By Deng Ghai Deng

Traffic police in Jonglei state said there has been an increase in fatal accidents in Bor town after Africa Resource Corporation or ARC, a private company contracted by the government constructed feeder roads in the town.

The Jonglei state traffic police director said accidents involving motorists have caused either death or fatal injuries due to overspending and warned motorists against violating traffic rules as his office began to tighten the rule of law.

Brigadier General Ajak Kamic, the Jonglei state traffic police director, said a number of traffic accidents involving motorists have soared in recent weeks following the construction of roads by the Africa Resource Corporation also known as ARC in the town.

“I have realized that the number of traffic accidents is high than when there were no good roads in the town. You see the motorists especially the young guys driving as if they do not have lives. But we the traffic police are concerned about this and we cannot allow it continue that way,” Kamic said.

General Kamic cautioned motorists and the public against over speeding saying his office would arrest those found violating traffic rules.

“I myself is a witness that traffic rules are not being observed here. I have seen the underage riding motorbikes and that is a crime. If you have a bike and you give it to an underage, you will be responsible and we will deal with you according to the law,” Kamic added

Bor resident RebeccaAjoh said her 20-year-old son, Maker Panther, survived a road accident on Monday. Ajoh said Panther who has been admitted in Bor hospital was unconscious until last evening.

“He is a boda-boda rider and he was coming from Malual-Agorbaar. When he reached the town, he met one of the trucks that are constructing the road, he tried to dodge it to give the truck space but unfortunately, he couldn’t control his bike and went off road. He got injuries in the head, on both of his legs. He was unconscious until last evening. I thank God for the doctors who are taking care of him,”Ajohsaid.

Doctor Bol Chaw, the medical director at Bor state hospital, said his facility has recorded multiple cases of traffic related accidents including 9 fatal ones since the beginning of June.

“Yes, we have number accident cases recorded in the hospital. We managed many of them especially this month but some conditions which were severe and needed X-ray transferred to Juba for further management,” Chaw said.

According to WHO data published in 2018 road traffic accidents deaths in South Sudan reached 3,829 or 3.47% of total deaths. The age adjusted death Rate is 39.81 per 100,000 of population, which ranks South Sudan number 16 in the world in the countries with the highest number of deaths from traffic accidents.