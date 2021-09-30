jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 30th, 2021
HomeNewsFatal accident claims two lives in Nimule
News

Fatal accident claims two lives in Nimule

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Atimaku Joan

A fatal accident has claimed two lives in Nimule town yesterday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, The Chief Inspector of Traffic Police in Nimule Maj. Juma George said that the cause of the accident was over speeding and bad condition of the road.

“The road is now not okay, they are supposed to drive slowly to avoid over speeding, “said George.

He also added  that a boda boda man identified as Chandiga Emmanuel and a woman known as  Yar Achiik Dut were both run over by the speeding truck.

He urged all motorcyclists and drivers to drive slowly and to use double side mirrors.

However,   Chol Daniel who was an eye witness said that the victims were both knocked by the truck when two school boys at Nimule Model Secondary School in Motoyo East were involved in a fight which attracted attention of the people. The the relatives of both students later joined the fight in which they exchanged blows causing panic.

“Some people gathered when some students from Nimule Model Secondary School were fighting among themselves and some people came in and started shooting meanwhile an over speeding vehicle run over  a woman and a boda boda cyclist whodied instantly,” said Daniel said.

He revealed that one student was shot in his leg and the woman who was run over  was a newly married bride.

“They stated that the residents of Nimule blamed the students of unruly behaviors that led to the fight,” he added.

You Might Also Like

News

Immigration to deport illegal aliens

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By William Madouk Garang The Director-General of Passport, Nationality and Immigration has directed his officers to apprehend and immediately deported any traveler without legal document. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Gen. Atem Marol Biar said that they would not condone passengers entering to the country without legal documents especially those lacking valid passports and visas. “There are planes which bring passengers from international air route who don’t have any legal document, take it from me today. if any plane fetched a passenger without legal papers that person should be deported...
News

Water station shutdown over flood in Bor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng  Residents in the Jonglei State capital Bor are worried about lack of clean drinking water after the only station supplying the town with purified water was closed due to flooding.  Bor water station manager John Jurkuc said that the decision was made to shut down the station because water pumping machines were submerged in floodwaters last Saturday.  He said water levels were still thigh in some parts of the station after a dyke collapsed. “The flood came and all types of the pump we have are...
error: Content is protected !!