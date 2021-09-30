Fatal accident claims two lives in Nimule

By Atimaku Joan

A fatal accident has claimed two lives in Nimule town yesterday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, The Chief Inspector of Traffic Police in Nimule Maj. Juma George said that the cause of the accident was over speeding and bad condition of the road.

“The road is now not okay, they are supposed to drive slowly to avoid over speeding, “said George.

He also added that a boda boda man identified as Chandiga Emmanuel and a woman known as Yar Achiik Dut were both run over by the speeding truck.

He urged all motorcyclists and drivers to drive slowly and to use double side mirrors.

However, Chol Daniel who was an eye witness said that the victims were both knocked by the truck when two school boys at Nimule Model Secondary School in Motoyo East were involved in a fight which attracted attention of the people. The the relatives of both students later joined the fight in which they exchanged blows causing panic.

“Some people gathered when some students from Nimule Model Secondary School were fighting among themselves and some people came in and started shooting meanwhile an over speeding vehicle run over a woman and a boda boda cyclist whodied instantly,” said Daniel said.

He revealed that one student was shot in his leg and the woman who was run over was a newly married bride.

“They stated that the residents of Nimule blamed the students of unruly behaviors that led to the fight,” he added.