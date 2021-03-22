Farmers urged to embark on agriculture

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The president of South Sudan General Business Union has urged farmers toembark on agriculture as rainy season approaches.

The General Business Union President, Ayii DuangAyiitold the press over the weekend that farmers in the country should be prepared to produce enough food through farming.

“Land preparation for autumn sowing begins after harvesting of previous crop. Agriculture plays an essential role in sustaining and driving the economy,” Mr.Ayii said.

He added that agriculture is the backbone of the country saying the government should be given priority to companies to invest in agriculture.

“Let government given the priorities and the private sector thought of giving a special message to citizens because agricultural sector plays a strategic role in the process of economic development of a country. It has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries is of vital importance,” Ayii said.

He revealed that the business community asked the government to stopawarding contracts to these tested companies.

“In 2006, the government gave some companies 288 million dollars for roads but never developed roads, currently it is time for people to realize theagriculture sector. Legal cases will be opened against anyone one who will take money and fail to deliver,”Ayiicomplained.