Farmers should be prepared for cultivation

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

he weather these days seems like it would rain soon from the coming days. It is going to be cultivation season where famers should start preparing themselves, ready to start planting seeds. Usually the coming months are cultivation periods. Farmers prepare new landor others continue preparing the old ones for cultivation.

Every year the situations of the farmers are not the same on how to prepare themselves. It depends on the capacity of individual’s farmer, for example how big the farmer expects to cultivate this year, based on the strange and availability ofmanpower.

What kind of cropshe or she wants to plant, in which months.These are all strategies famers could use as part of preparation for the season. They should prioritize crops according to the groups, which crops are planted in the first month of the seasonal and it follows until the last crop that could be harvested last or at the end of the year.

If farmers cultivate, it can reduce hunger and exporting food items from the neighboring countries.However, the challenges are cultivation tools and in some areas cattle eat crops of farmers.

That makes them not to cultivate big space; sometimes it causes conflict between farmers and cattle owners. If the governmentsupports them with modern tools for cultivation, they will plant big areas and harvest big quantity of yields at the end of the year.

Supporting them with modern tools, would encourage cultivating large areas and plant different types of crops. Part of them would be used for consumption and others for commercial purpose to improve their economic condition. In developed countries, there are many people who have companies of different types of crops. They export to other countries.

It helps them to progress and initiate other companies on what they invest. Some farmers form cooperative societies, sale their crops in group which is better than selling individually. The most important thing is to understand them and work in a transparent manner.A number of famers develop through cooperative society. They work in group and overcome challenges facing them in group.

May God bless us all.