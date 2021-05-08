Farmers receive seeds and farm tools

By Baraka John and Bakindo Stephen

Farmers in Maridi, Western Equatoria State received seeds and farming tools on Thursday.

The distribution exercise which is intended to cover the whole state was launched by the State Ministry of Agriculturein partnership with UN-Food Agriculture Organization (FAO)and aimed to boost farming in the current farming season.

The launching was done in Maridi County targeting more than two thousand vulnerable households(2,000) in MaridiCounty mostly those affected by flooding and wild fire early this year. The farming tools include hoes, spades, creak and cow peas.

FOA head of field office in Western Equatoria State Francis Muanga at the launch said more seeds such as vegetables, sorghum and maize are part of this distribution, citing farmers in Maridi County produce lots of Food but lack access to market.

“FAO is planning to extend its resilient intervention to Maridi County. There is high production in Maridi but the challenges that I realized over the past two months, is there is no access to Market, but with the resilient program which we have in Yambio, Nzara and Tambura we will be extending this service to this part of the County,” she said.

According to the FAO head of field office the distribution of the seeds and farming tools is targeting about nineteen thousand (19,000) households in the ten counties of Western Equatoria State.

The State Minister of Agriculture Alison Barnaba said the distribution of the farming tools and the seeds is in line with plan of his ministry to fight hunger in the State this year.

Minister Barnaba argued the farmers to double effort to produce adequate food saying this is a year, everyone should embark on cultivation.

“This is a year of peace; if you are a farmer or soldier you should put down your gun and hold how to cultivate, I am emphasising this to all heads of organized forces that you should be preaching farming to your forces to embark massively in agriculture so that we can all elevate hunger in our State and South Sudan. We should work hard to supply food to each and every corner of this Country,”Barnaba said.

Simon Mahamud one of the beneficiaries said with the onset of rain he will plant down the seeds and continue to prepare other grounds using the available tools for more plantations.

Abdullah Philip is another beneficiary said he is ready to work after receiving farming tools and seeds.

He warns fellow beneficiaries against selling the tools and the seeds, but argued them to use it to produce more food.

The distribution of the farming tools and seeds is expected to last for ten days in the State.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Emergency Livelihood Response Programme (ELRP) team leader in Western Equatoria State Miss FlorenceAtimaku said, “I want to encourage all the farmers here today that let us cultivate to produce food and have sustainable agriculture in our state.”

Mama Joice Charles Margan a farmer appealed to state ministry of agriculture and other organizations helping agricultural sectors to provide women groups with tractors to make their work easier in farming.