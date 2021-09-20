Farmers donate maize seeds to refugees in Pagirinya

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

There was a lot of excitement among the local farmers on Thursday in Pagirinya when they gathered to collect maize seeds.

The maize seeds were an offer from the district members to support the farmers in the settlement.

During the distribution of the maize seeds, Mr. Anyama Denis one of the distributors in the district said the maize seeds were distributed equally to the farmers without segregation.

“There was no segregation to any refugee who were living in Pagirinya so far, “said.

Taban Anthony one of the beneficiaries applauded the district authorities for their support.

“I want to thank the district members for always standing with the refugees,” he said.

He urged the farmers not to sell the seeds that they had got but instead plant them.

“Please dear lovely brothers and sisters, these seeds are to help us, we should not sell them,” he added.