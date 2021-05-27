Farmers appeal for help as worms destroy crops

By Baraka John

Farmers in Yambio County Western Equatoria State are appealing to the State Ministry of Agriculture to quickly intervene and provide necessary support to repulse the armyworms damaging crops in the state.

Farmers said worms attacked particularly maize crops which were only two months old.

John Aku Matabisi a local farmer in Yambio said the insects were attacking the crops only during the night time saying his plantation has been destroyed.

“If urgent solution is not found there will be hunger in Yambio this year because other farmers are facing similar scenario. As of now, I don’t know what to do,we need the government at least to rescue part of farm land that has been attacked by the worms,” Matabisi appealed.

Zakino Francis another farmer in Yambio said 2 hectors of his Maize plantation have been eaten up by the insect causing worry to his family on how they can survive this year.

“I sell surplus of my farm products and use the money tobuy basic needs for my family such as soap, salt and pay for medical bill,” Francis said.

The State government and UN -FAO experts were set to go to the affected areas to assess the impact of the damage.

The government has sent a sample of the insect to a research centerin Juba for identification, according to Mr. Samuel Anibie Datiro the acting director of Agriculture and extension services in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Western Equatoria State.

“We are aware that Maize plantation have come under attack by these unidentified insects, farmers have reported this situation to the ministry but currently we are working closely with UNFAO to fight out these insects. FAO has brought in chemicals and sprayers which are in the store but they have not handed it over to the ministry,”Datiro said.

Mr. Datiro said besides Maize plantation being destroyed, farmers also had reported attack on other crops such as Cassava roots majorly used in the State as stable food.

“Farmers said when they uproot cassava, they find the roots are eaten up. So, the director general wrote to the national Ministry of Agriculture to send a team to collect sample of the disease for examination, so the team arrived last week and toured farm lands in Yambio,” Datiro added.

According to the director the situation is likely to cause hunger in the County, citing public are unsafe in terms of food security because of the destruction caused by the worms.