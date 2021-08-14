Farmer’s access road cut off in Yambio

By Baraka John

Major farmers’ access road along side Bakiwiri Boma South West of Yambio County has been cut off due to heavy rainsin Western Equatoria State.

For the last seven days, the level of water keeping on increasing as heavy rainfalls continued in Yambio making it difficult for the people having farmyards to across the river to access their farms. However, a group of youth around Yubu River had devised mechanism of carrying people on their backs to cross them off the overflowed bridge.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, one of the farmers who was affected by rain, Matere Oliver said that the overflow of YubuRiver has affected their crops that were ready for harvest.The crops such as groundnuts and maize are getting spoiled, he said.

“It’s a big challenge for me, seven days now no one can cross the bridge because the level of water on the bridge is too high. We have young men who mobilized themselves carrying people on their backs to cross the river. But some of us do not have the money to get the lift and appeal to the state minister of road and Bridges to quickly repair YubuBridge to prevent overflow seasonally,” Oliver said.

She added that, farmers based in Yambio found it difficult to cross the bridge because many people who were going to harvest the farm product slacked money to pay the group of young men to across the bridge.

She revealed that all communities of both Yambio and neighboring DR Congo used the same road for common trade. Traders in Yambio travel to Congo to import basic food items such as rice, palm oil and livestock through the same road. But for the past seven days to date, the trade between the two neighbors have been paralyzed as tracks can’t cross the bridge.

Last week, farmers reported that river -Yubu cut off the main bridge leaving members of the community unable to access their farms.

The group of the youth charged between 100ss-200ssp to uplift an individual across the overflowed bridge in order for one to access his or her farmyard, however, for a motorcycle to be carried across the bridge,it costs between 300ssp-400ssp.

In June this year, the State government gave to the state ministry of roads and bridges 5million South Sudanese Pounds for the construction of the bridge, but however, the State minster of roads and bridges Hon. Ana Tuna Richard said the 5Million was used to buy parts of needed materials for the construction of the bridge. She said that the money was not enough for paying the engineers to begin the construction of the bridge.