Faring: SSP over 287 Billion Budget for2021/2022

By Yiep Joseph

The long-awaited 2021/2022 National Budget has finally been tabled to the parliament for deliberations.

Agak Achuil Lual, the Minister of Finance and Planning presented the total expenditure proposed for FY 2021/2022 at the tune of 287 billion South Sudanese Pounds to the two-chamber National Legislature comprising the Council of States and the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), for scrutiny and final approval.

During his presentation, Minister Lual, asked the 560 lawmakers present at the Wednesday session, to work out and pass the budget bill within 45 days.

This year’s budget focused on the salary of civil servants and economic functions. Here is how key sectors fared in the proposed national expenditure:

SSP 84.1 billion which represents 29.3 percent of the budget has been allocated to wages and salaries, while SSP 82.9 billion which represents 28.9 per cent will go to goods and services.

SSP 46.5 billion which represents 16.2 per cent is embarked on other capital expenditures while SSP 15. O billion which presents 5.2 percent of the budget has been embarked to go towards peace implementation and SSP 6.4 billion which represents 2.2 per cent has been set aside for contingency for unforeseen circumstances.

The accountability sector will receive SSP 1.8 billion which represents 0.6 per cent of the budget, while the economic functions sector has been allocated SSP 73.0 billion which represents 25.4 per cent of the budget.

The education sector will receive SSP 49.2 billion which represents 17.1 per cent of the budget, while the health sector will receive SSP 27.7 billion which represents 9.6 per cent of the budget.

The infrastructure sector will receive SSP 10.4 billion which represents 3.6 per cent of the budget. This is in addition to the oil for roads projects of SSP 184 billion under mandatory transfer.

The natural resource sector has been allocated SSP 44.3 billion which represents 15.1 per cent of the budget and the social and Humanitarians Affairs sector will receive 3.3 billion which represents 1.2 per cent of the budget.

The 2021/2022 budget proposes increased allocation to the social sector (Education, health and social and Humanitarians Affairs increase to SSP 80.2 Billion from SSP 31 .2 billion in FY 2020/2021.

The Finance Minister stated that the gross domestic revenues for FY 2021/2022 are estimated at SSP 647.4 billion which represents 28.9 per cent of GDP.

Of this amount, he said, SSP 589.1 billion which represents 91.0 per cent will come from oil revenues while the reminder of SSP 58.3 Billion which represents 9.0 per cent will be generated from non-oil revenue collection.

MrLual said oil production will drop to 156000 barrels per day in FY 2021/2022 up from 170,000 barrels per day in FY 2020/2021.