Farewell to Mary Ajith

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday members of the Executive Committee, the entire staff and the Secretariat of Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS}held farewell gathering for Madam Mary Ajith at AMDISS premises. Madam Mary resigned from the position of Chairperson of AMDISS due to her recent appointment as Chairperson of theSouth Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC}. Executive members thanked Madam Ajith for her tirelessness to bring up AMDISS during her leadership.

Ajith had shown good leadership in AMDISS and she was advised to do the same at SSBC. During the ceremony of the farewell it was said that her leaving AMDISS was recognition to the leadership. It means AMDISS was doing well during her leadership that was the reason she was appointed as Chairperson to head SSBC.

She is still going to work in the same profession in different environment. She handed over to her deputy Mr. Juma John Stephen to lead the Committee until next year during the time of the Annual General Meeting (AGM}.

It is when the Executive members will decide whether to confirm him as Chairperson or elect another person.

Madam Ajithadvised members of the Executive Committee to work as a team and cooperate with the acting Chairperson. She saidExecutive members should keep the constitution of AMDISS and remember the founders of AMDISS Board.

On his part the acting Chairperson showedhis willingness to work with members and cooperate with them. It was a wonderful ceremony with staff each of them and everyone appreciated Madam Ajith for been cooperative and committed to her role. Everyone did not like Madam Ajith to leave, but her new position was for the betterment of media growth in South Sudan.

Madam Ajith was the deputy to the late Alfred Taban, she took over from him and leant a lot about media leadership in AMDISS. I wish her good move and good health in the new position. My two days stories were about females who did well in the country. That was a good example for female development in political and media positions. There were so many female who did well and still doing better in government and private sectors; I congratulate all of them in today’s story which is dedicated to Madam Mary Ajith.

May God bless us all.