FARE THEE WELL NDUGU JOHN POMBE MAGUFULI

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

The world came to a standstill on hearing news of the death of one of the African cherished leader and President of the United Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli who left to be with his heavenly creator on Wednesday. The news caught my attention when one of our Kampala Bureau staff, Annet Whatsup me with the post of the breaking news. For news l tried getting our editorial team to see what can be done but it was too late. On a personal note, l called few friends from the Ujamaa land to console with them and indeed this was extended to all parts including Unguja. One might wonder why l took this initiative. I am sending this special tribute to the family and the entire people of Tanzania, because at one point and another, l came to personally interact with the departed soul through a friend who was his friend too.This friend, a media mogul and business entrepreneur, the late Reginald Abraham Mengi, became a friend through my profession. He was controlling chains of media outlets in Tanzania and at our first meeting in Nairobi’s New Stanley Hotel under the thorn tree then, he insisted that l had to visit some of his outlets. In the cause of our friendship l made meet many top political and business leaders in his country and some parts of the world. This is how in some occasions vivid in my mind l met the late who was roaring to become one of the top politicians in the country. One thing l can say about Tanzania is that discipline has made them cross the barrier of tribalism which they have cherished from the time of Mwalimu Julius KambarageNyerere to the present day. In this country the only reference is “nduguna dada” (brother and sister) and even outside the scope of their motherland nothing changes.NduguMagufuli has left us in shock and disbelief. It is hard to comprehend with this unfortunate situation but as human being whose life depend wholly in the hands of the creator, what can we do but only to thank the almighty for his sympathy to let some of us live longer. God’s time is always the best and this is the only one area that no one on earth can prevent or tamper with when that time comes. It is like warning shot that do well to mankind when you are still alive and you will be remembered positively. That time it is only you and you alone who can make that long road come true while still moving. For the late president it is with heavy heart that we have to take courage to accept that you are gone and no more with us and believe firmly that in God’s time we shall meet when that time comes.