Fare thee well Bishop Lukudu’s- last journey

By Emelda Siama John

The retired Late Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro, will be laid torest today at Saint Theresa Cathedral Kator.

The Archbishop of Catholic Archdioceses of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said the mass will start at 10: 00 AM by Cardinal Gabriel Zubier Wako from Khartoum Dioceses.

“He stated that many Bishops, parish priests, friends and Christians came from different countries and states, like Bishop of Wau, Malakal, and Cardinal Gabriel Zubier Wako from Khartoum dioceses, Bishop of Yei, Rumbek, and Retired Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocesesof Torit Paride Taban and the parish priest of Isoke at the side of Ikotos,” His Bishop Mulla said.

On Saturday the casket rested inside Cathedral with overnight vigil mass by Fr. Thomas Igga and Fr. Nicholas Kiri, and yesterday Sunday, the casket continuous to rest inside the cathedral with overnight vigil mass, as faithful and the groups of legions of Mary and the choirs from all the parishes were singing paying their final respect.

Retired Archbishop of Catholic Archdioceses of Torit Paride Taban said that, the Late Archbishop of Catholic Archdioceses of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro, was a good shepherd during the time Sudan was colonialized, he led his people in a good faith.

Bishop Paride revealed that Late Lukudu Loro was very friendly to people, adding he build the relationship with many countries and states.

“He’s like SanturlinoOhure who contributed for the war of Sudan, he will be remembered also, and late Bishop Lukudu Loro have a love for one another,” Rt. Taban said.

Josephine Napwon Cosmos the Minister of Environmental and Forestry, said that Late Archbishop of Catholic Archdioceses of Juba Lukudu, during the time of war of South Sudan, he fought and participated in peace building.

“She stressed that Bishop Lukudu Educated many children, he constructed infrastructure, he was straight person, he always talked the truth, he don’t fear, he was a man of wisdom and has done a lot of thing in the county,” Minister Napwon said.

Mama Regina Kiden the legions of Mary said that Bishop Lukudu Loro was a peacemaker, courage’s, empowered people spiritually.

Many mourners across the country who cannot be able to reach Juba will get the access to listen to his burial service viaCatholic Radio Network and other channels, online and social media.