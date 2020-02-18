jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
Editorial

FARE THEE WELL AMBASSADOR CHRIS MBURU

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Life is indeed short and one has to enjoy it to the fullest purposely and positively.  The news that shocked me to my bone marrow is that Kenyan ambassador to South Sudan Chris Mburu is no more. My friend passed on on Sunday evening after what medics would call short illness. This is one man who will be remembered by all Kenyans residing and or working in this country and South Sudanese alike because of his open door policy. Chris changed the image of the embassy and brought closer ties and cooperation between the two sisterly states within a short period of time he was heading the embassy. He was close and friendly to all missions based in this country as some of his diplomatic friends confided. This was one man who did not have boundaries on who was his friend or who was his enemy, the latter if any, he had none. I remember one Sunday while in the office l received a call from him which was inviting me for a quick lunch in his house.  Since l had not arranged for this abrupt invitation l had released our driver to do some office chore. I asked my colleague Mandela Nelson Denis to drive me in his car to the ambassador’s residence. We arrived and had free and open chat on different topics as we sipped off soft drinks. Mandela jokingly asked the ambassador if they could take photos together in the house which was donned with both Kenya and South Sudan flags among others. Chris readily accepted and invited us all for the photo session in his house. He was readily available to talk on matters of bilateral and diplomatic nature. Within this short time he was here he was among the key players of peace agreement process and felt for it so strongly because of the suffering the people of this country experienced.  For me, my family and the entire Kenyan population here and abroad, l wish to join them at this time of mourning with other friends to send to the leadership of Kenya and all friendly countries message of condolences to the family of the late Chris Mburu. Indeed we live in a world whose time and destination are only known to the Creator. Kenyans in this country should come together and ensure the late ambassador gets fare thee well send-off befitting his status. Indeed he had many friends in and outside the diplomatic circles. All staff members at the embassy should remain solid to their callings and emulate the late Mburu’s firm and uncompromising management character.  Leave the door open like he did. He might have not been noticed by many but the few he interacted with will stand tall to say what kind of a man this man from the slopes of Mount Kenya was. God gives and God takes. Fare thee well Chris Mburu.

Leave a Response

