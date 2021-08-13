Fangak authorities appeal for aid to flood victims

By Tereza Jeremiah

Authorities in the flood ravaged Fangak County of Jonglei State are calling on the humanitarian actors to provide assistance to persons recently displaced by the floods in the area.

Addressing media on the situation of the floods in Old and New Fangakareas, Biel Butrus Biel, Fangak County Commissioner said, the living condition of the people was dire and the areas hosting the displaced were overwhelmed by water which resulted in the shortage of medical supplies.

“Currently to reach people affected has become hard, so we appeal to everyone to bring for us transport facilities such as paper boats, so they can be allocated [to safer places] faster or help in time.

“Beside that there are only few medical facilities available and those arebeing run by some of the NGOs present here, but they are limited and people need shelters, mosquito nets, blankets and fishing hooks,” he said.

He added that, towns are being overwhelmed by the population that are coming from the interior.

“The situation in Fangak is becoming alarming every day. There are local dykes but they are not sustainable anymore because the water is still taking over and the health situation of the people is becoming unbearable, especially that of the population from the interior,” the local official said.

Commissioner Biel said, thousands of people are on the move with many embarking on a risk journey towards Upper Nile State and the Republic Sudan.

“Currently, a lot of people are displaced and moving toward North to Sudan and Upper Nile, and there is no concrete assistant given to them.

“So on behalf of people of Fangak, I call upon the people with heart of humanity, to come to our rescue because this flooding has caused a lot of damages and it has stopped people from cultivating,” Biel Butrus pleaded.