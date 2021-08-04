Family demands for Abraham Chol release

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The family of self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol Maketh who is the owner of Kush International Church is demanding the government for the release of their son, the man of God.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Abraham Chol’s brother Peter Makuol Maketh said that his brother prophet Abraham Chol needs to be treated fairas a citizen of this country because he is a man of God.

“Everyone has a say and the country can listen to him. Since my brother was arrested, I don’t know the cause of the problem that led to the arrest of my brother and there is no way forward. The family is confused, the don’t know who opened the case against him and the case is not going to court,”

He added that the man of God is different from the people because what he prophesied, we don’t know. His arrest without justice shocked them.

On 8th July last month, police arrested Prophet Chol on the statement that circulated onsocial media outlets claiming that the term of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar leadership would end on 9th July during the marking of tenth Independence day anniversary. Also Abraham Chol was jailed for one month for disobeying the social distance rules.

He was accused of violating the Social Distancing rules set by the Coronavirus Taskforce in Juba.