Family appeals to the public for lost son

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The family of Eluzai Bite Tukubeis appealing to the public to recover their lost sonLomuja Charles Eluzai, who went missing on 10th of February 2022 at around 3:00 am in Nyakuron west of Juba City.

Lomuja is a grade three teacher and he isat the age of 37 years old.

Meanwhile, Lomuja was last seen by his room-mate at around 3:00am when he had got out of bed to go ease himself.

“I was called by my brother’s room-mate and when I saw the time it was exactly 3:00 am in the morning, all I heard from him {room-mate} was that my younger brother has disappeared,” he told Juba Monitor.

Lomuja was last seen wearing short Jeans, Sandals and green T-shirt before he disappeared.

“The room-mate said he stood up and went outside for short call, as he reached outside he found Lomuja, who had gone outside at that time too, but afterwards they both went back inside and slept, however from there he didn’t know when exactly he left, only to get woken up by their door being bang by the wind and Lomuja was nowhere to be seen,”he stressed.

Lomuja Charles is married toModong Agnes and blessed with two children.

However, Taban stressed that Lomujawas heard by the neighborsarguing with his wife on phone.

“Lomuja’swife is currently working inAjong-thok of Unity State but expected to be in Juba either today or tomorrow,” he mentions.

However, Lomuja is described to be tall with a lot of beards and he is not diagnosed with any mental problem.

Kindly if found, call on this number0923966333 {Taban Moses Eluzai}.