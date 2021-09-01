Family; a victim of forceful land grabbing

By BullenBala Alexander

The land grabbing by powerful armed men remains higher in Thong-Piny residential area, Juba South Sudan.

Reports revealed that over 2,000 houses have allegedly been taken illegally by criminals and land grabbers in Thong-Piny area known as Juba Nabari,

Following the continuous force being applied,the family of former veteran Anyanya One liberator, Arkangelo Legge Jada,is now in the cold with nowhere to go and whom to turn to despite the fact that all efforts exerted seem to bear no fruitsfor the last 15 years on a plot which was allotted to them in 1984.

Their hope now remains in the hands of the Land Committee recently appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit to look into issues relating to land grabbing and other malpractices in the allotment process. They are praying that their case would attract much attention and will be dealt with expeditiously.

On 13th June this year, the family of the late ArkangeloLegge, lost its only home located at three k-South” (nicknamed as Thong-Piny near Juba Airport) to armed criminals who forcefully entered into the house and evicted the family and their tenants.

On 22nd June this year, the family wrote to the Vice President Taban Deng Gai about the NSS officer, who has been making futile attempts to grab their father’s plot for the last 15 years.

According to the letter addressed to VP Deng, the officer persuaded another police officer in charge of Sector 4 Police Post to arrest the late’s son, Emmanuel ArkangeloLegge.

“The officer rejected to arrest Emmanuel due to suspicion and inappropriateness of the procedure followed by NSS officer,” the letter revealed.

On 5th August 2020 the same letter noted that the NSS officer declined to meet the family members after efforts by the Sector Four Officers to solve the matter.

On 18th August 2020, the grabbed house family revealed that the same NSS officer met Emmanuel the son of the late and told him to surrender the plot to him before he could take a serious step to arrest him.

“He scandalously went further to say that the house standing in our plot was built by a rebel.”

“Feeling intimidated, we filed a case in Central Police Division-Malakia Police Station. The warrant of arrest (dated 18/8/2020) was issued against NSS officer. He was charged under Section 48/245 of the Penal Code Act, 2008, File No. 4442, Sgt. MatiopGabriel Manyuon was the investigator of the case,” the document narrated.

“My brothers: JumaArkangelo and Emmanuel Arkangelo handed the warrant of arrest to the officer in charge of the National Security, Department of External Affairs situated at HaiJalaba,” Christopher SebitArkangelo a member of the family disclosed in their letter to VP Deng.

On 24/06/2021, the office of VP Taban Deng Gai wrote a letter addressed to Minister of Interior Paul Mayomand copied to Minister of National Security Isaac MamurOboteabout the aforementioned family directing him to investigate the matter.

“I write with reference to the aforementioned family. I have received their letter which is attached detailing alarming reports including the illegal occupation of their family plot, and violence perpetrated against their family members and tenants who reside in the property,” the letter reads.

In addition to this, I have also received credible reports of threats against their lives. This is an urgent security issue which requires your urgent attention.

“I am therefore, directing you to investigate this matter, and take the necessary action,” end of the letter by VP Deng.

In July 13th 2021, the Central Equatoria State Police Service addressed similar letter to IGP-SSPS, JUBA requesting the officer’s arrest to help to complete the investigation procedures.

“The above security officer is facing criminal Charges in case No: 4442 under section 48/245 SSPC 2008, in Central Police Division. Therefore we are requesting his arrest, vide the warrant of arrest attached to enable us complete the investigation procedures.”

On 29th July 2021, IGP-SSPS, Gen. MajakAkecMalok wrote a letter to Gen. AkolKoorKuc the Director General Security Bureau, NSS requesting approval for the arrest of a security officer accused in Case No. 4442 under Section 48/245 of the Penal Code 2008. “take extreme measures to arrest and hand him to Central Equatoria State Police to respond to the investigation” the IGP stressed.

“SSPS awaits your affirmative response and avails itself this opportunity to working with your Ministry of National Security Bureau in areas of mutual concern for the betterment of the citizens of the country and please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.”

On 17th June 2021, Christopher SebitArkangeloLegge the Deputy Director of LiryaPayam, Juba County wrote to Isaac ObutoMamur Mete Minister of National Security requesting for quick relief operation.

The document added that “While I am pursuing the legal process, the criminals are continuing to occupy the house, threatening to kill me and my brothers, and are planning to dismantle the house and other structures in the compound.

“I would be glad if a “quick relief operation” could urgently be put in place to drive out those criminals from the house.”

The same letter was addressed to KalistoLado Faustino, Mayor of Juba City Council and Moro Isaac Genesiothe Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency, Central Equatoria State

However, the family members are left frustrated asno steps have been taken against the suspected illegal land grabbers despite following all the procedures.

“The refusal by the National Security Service, Department of External Affairs to release the officer for investigation forced the Attorney concerned, John WaniLado to handle the case by himself. But nothing materialized. Perhaps he is still pursuing the case. This is what is happening and the situation we are in,” a family member stated in a letter.No action has been taken to evict the armed criminals.

The family member said they had been resisting occupation of its home for fifteen years before it was violently overpowered and forcibly displaced by the organized armed criminals.

“The family is in despair, confused and severely traumatized to the extent that some of its members have lost hope and are relying on God’s intervention.”

Both the family members and the foreigners renting rooms and shops mostly Kenyans, Ugandans and Ethiopians were terribly beaten and forced to leave the premises on the night of 13th June 2021. All their property looted.

According to the family representative about SSP 31,743,100, US$ 131,346 and 40,000 Kenyan shillings (KSHS) were the total costs of the looted or lost property for some of the victims.

Feeling greatly threatened and intimidated, the family filed two cases. The first case was opened on 18th August 2020 in Central Police Division against one of the identified criminals who was making futile attempts to grab the family’s home using forged plot documents and forged warrant of arrest. This criminal was charged under Section 48/245 of the Penal Code 2008.

The second case was opened on 14th June 2021 in Northern Police Division against those criminals, who stormed, looted and occupied the family home. They were charged under Section 48/226 of the Penal Code 2008. Two of them were apprehended and later released.

With the request of the family, the two cases are merged under the direct supervision of CES Higher Attorney General. However, implementation of the two warrants of arrest remained a challenge. The criminals are still occupying the family home.

The family has made tremendous efforts to get the criminals arrested and taken to court, but the slowness and the difficulty of the criminal justice process is frustrating and jeopardizing its efforts raising fear of losing the right to recover the lost property.

The family memberswere left traumatized and could not comprehend precisely how and when the justice process was going to work in favor of the family and other victims.

The dilemma seems to be overwhelming the familymembers’reasoning ability in the same way it does for the reasoning ability of other traumatized.

What is needed from the concerned government officials at the moment, is to put in place a criminal and restorative justice process that has the power to recover all grabbed property including land and homes, and to impose heavy punishments on criminals involved in land grabbing and homes. This is the surest way to restore government’s credibility.

The family of the freedom fighter, Legge Jada is eagerly and patiently awaiting eviction of the criminals and land grabbers from their family home.

May God the Almighty bring salvation to the downtrodden family desperately seeking restorative justice.

Efforts to reach to the accused NSS officer were not successful