jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 27th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtFarmers need support
A foot for thought

Farmers need support

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It was good news to hear that farmers in Rumbek Lakes state have received agricultural tools to support them in cultivation. It was a great idea to support farmers with tools and seeds to increase their productivity.  Kuei and Rup intellectuals forum (KARIGF} should extend their support to other states so that farmers in those states could also benefit from them. Other organizations are expected to do the same by supporting famers with modern tools and seeds to increase their productions in the country.

Agriculture is very significant in any res publica. A country that depends on agriculture has less hunger and is not importing food items from the neighboring countries.  May and other coming months are the months that farmers should be busy cultivating different types of crops. They should know which crops are cultivated in which months. They are experts in selecting areas for cultivation and seeds.

Agriculture is not for the uneducated populace but for all citizens. Even educated people can be farmers; they could use the knowledge they obtained in the field of agriculture and put it in practice. It is true that 80% population of South Sudanese is not educated, they are depending on agriculture. It was because of severe conflicts in the country. If people could consider agriculture as one of the vital activities in the country, it would reduce the level of hunger.

This will definitely reduce the economic crisis in the country as the majority of people would eat from farm produce.  South Sudanese are supposed to learn from the neighboring countries where food items are imported.

On the other hand, the Ministry of agriculture should support farmers and be serious in agricultural activities. It is not enough to be in the office always, better to take part in cultivation throughout the seasons.

Above all, is to provide security to the farmers in their respective areas. Many agricultural activities failed because of the insecurity situation in the country. Many people were killed in the farms during the period of cultivation and harvest.

It is the right of farmers to be protected in any place where they are in, especially in the areas where the insecurity is wanting.

However, let us take agriculture soberly and support farmers in order to fight hunger.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

What is Good Governance?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The term Good Governance means a lot in developed countries compared to underdeveloped nations. To understand it better, is to know the characteristics of good governance. It is the government that has good ruling constitutions in the country. It has good customary laws that guide people to do better. It is a government that renders services to its people, a government that listen to the demands of people and care for their needs. It is a government that takes care of people's security....
A foot for thought

Donors should support women activities

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Women are good in development projects especially if they are supported financially, morally and economically. Many women in South Sudan perform well in businesses because they were supported by donors. If a woman is determined to do something, she can do it. The challenges they are facing like education and others cannot prevent them in doing better business.  They need empowerment, for example,entrepreneurial trainings to equip them with skills. The support would help them know what to do for themselves.  Among them are...
A foot for thought

Round table discussion, benefited journalists

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Round table discussion among media, Judiciary, and Security Personnel on Press Freedom and journalists’ safety was held yesterday under the Theme:” Creating a safety and Conducive Environment for Journalists in South Sudan “. There were many things mentioned to benefits journalists in the country. It was found that journalists are not paid well in media houses regardless the work they are doing. There was discrimination done to female journalists in some media houses. They were not given job contract like male journalists to...
A foot for thought

Infrastructure is part of development

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The term development means a lot in the country. Many people talk about development in various areas. They suggested possible means of reaching developmental programs that make a change. It is not easy to develop a project if it was not planed in an appropriate manner. To start any program, you must know how much you havein hand. What tools are available and what to purchase. You cannot start a project without knowing your strength in form of cash and materials. Everything need...
error: Content is protected !!