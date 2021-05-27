Farmers need support

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It was good news to hear that farmers in Rumbek Lakes state have received agricultural tools to support them in cultivation. It was a great idea to support farmers with tools and seeds to increase their productivity. Kuei and Rup intellectuals forum (KARIGF} should extend their support to other states so that farmers in those states could also benefit from them. Other organizations are expected to do the same by supporting famers with modern tools and seeds to increase their productions in the country.

Agriculture is very significant in any res publica. A country that depends on agriculture has less hunger and is not importing food items from the neighboring countries. May and other coming months are the months that farmers should be busy cultivating different types of crops. They should know which crops are cultivated in which months. They are experts in selecting areas for cultivation and seeds.

Agriculture is not for the uneducated populace but for all citizens. Even educated people can be farmers; they could use the knowledge they obtained in the field of agriculture and put it in practice. It is true that 80% population of South Sudanese is not educated, they are depending on agriculture. It was because of severe conflicts in the country. If people could consider agriculture as one of the vital activities in the country, it would reduce the level of hunger.

This will definitely reduce the economic crisis in the country as the majority of people would eat from farm produce. South Sudanese are supposed to learn from the neighboring countries where food items are imported.

On the other hand, the Ministry of agriculture should support farmers and be serious in agricultural activities. It is not enough to be in the office always, better to take part in cultivation throughout the seasons.

Above all, is to provide security to the farmers in their respective areas. Many agricultural activities failed because of the insecurity situation in the country. Many people were killed in the farms during the period of cultivation and harvest.

It is the right of farmers to be protected in any place where they are in, especially in the areas where the insecurity is wanting.

However, let us take agriculture soberly and support farmers in order to fight hunger.

May God bless us all.